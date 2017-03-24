Youth groups awarded a share of £8,800 pot

Thousands of pounds were given to youth groups and projects at the Youth Voice, Youth Choice awards on Tuesday.

The Royal Borough scheme, now in it’s fifth year, gives out grants of up to £1,500 for youth groups and projects and up to £500 for individuals.

The winners were announced at Windsor Guildhall during a presentation ceremony and more than £8,800 was awarded.

Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), cabinet member for children’s services, said: “I am so pleased that this scheme is still going strong and to date we been able to give £100,000 to local groups and young people.

“Initiatives like this give much-needed cash injections to youth projects and showcases the great schemes and talented individuals that we have in the borough.”

Applicants had to explain how funding would benefit themselves or young people in the borough and the winners are determined by an online public vote.

Girl Guiding Maidenhead received £1,500 which will be spent on a weekend residential trip for brownies, guides and young leaders so they can learn new skills.

Windsor Youth Group received £1,500 which will also be used on a residential trip with a focus on confidence building.

Samuel Thomas from Windsor was awarded a £500 grant to spend on a full size paddleboard so he can compete against adults. The 12-year-old won the junior stand up paddleboard race series in 2015 and 2016.

LDC Reach, which is a youth group for people with special educational needs or learning/physical disabilities received £1,000.

Family Action Young Carers Service received £1,385.70 which will spent on trips throughout the year.

Lastly Furze Platt Senior School and Altwood School were both awarded £1,500.