Thames Valley Police crime commissioner outlines new crime plan

A new crime plan was launched by the Thames Valley's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Anthony Stansfeld on Monday.

The new document sets out the priorities for policing from April until March 2021 across the Thames Valley.

The new plan addresses increased reporting of domestic and sexual abuse as well as hidden or newly emerging crimes such as female genital mutilation, hate crime, honour based violence and cyber crime.

The plan was informed by the views of the nearly 5,000 Thames Valley residents including more than 1,000 young people.

Mr Stansfeld said the survey found adults were ‘largely satisfied’ with the police but the perception of the force by young people was ‘less favourable’ and something he would like to address.

He added: “As the recent tragedy in London has unfortunately highlighted terrorism remains a very real threat and the work in preventing violent extremism will continue.

“Serious organised crime must also be tackled and very vulnerable people, who are exploited as a consequence, protected.”

See the full plan at www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk.