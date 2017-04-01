Stories of the week: March 25-31

PICTURES: Barriers installed outside Windsor Castle as security is stepped up after Westminster attack

These are the barriers that have been put up around Windsor Castle as a security measure following the terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday.

The barriers were installed on Monday night and will be used to secure the Guard Change route when it is taking place.

Police believe body discovered in Jubilee River is 52-year-old woman missing from Slough

A body recovered from Datchet’s Jubilee River is believed to be that of a missing Slough woman.

Thames Valley Police, along with fire and ambulance services, were called to the scene near Slough Road at about 12.50pm on Thursday following reports that a body had been seen in the water.

Slough Borough Council reveals massive redevelopment scheme planned for Thames Valley University site

A massive redevelopment scheme including 1,400 new homes is set to be built on the former Thames Valley University site which Slough Borough Council (SBC) now owns.

On Thursday, the council announced it had bought the campus on the corner of Bath Road and Stoke Road and said it plans to develop 1,400 homes on the site.

Lowbrook Academy tells parents it will only offer 30 places next year

An over-subscribed primary school has told parents it will not be able to expand next year due to a shortfall in funding.

Parents have been informed Lowbrook Academy will only be able to offer 30 places next year, instead of 60.

Police warn public to be careful following string of phone robberies in Windsor town centre

Police are warning the public to be careful when they are using their phones outside in Windsor town centre following a string of robberies.

This month four people have already had their phones snatched from their hands in a series of incidents that are believed to be linked.

Legoland reveals plan for the next 10 years, including holiday village and Haunted House ride

Legoland Windsor's plans for the next 10 years went on show this week at the theme park ahead of the submission of a planning application.

The changes will cost the park, in Winkfield Road, a total of £95million and include building new accommodation and car parking.

Bronze war horse statue approved for Ascot

Bemused residents expressed their concern at the location and suitability of a proposed war horse memorial for Ascot on Thursday night.

At a meeting of the Royal Borough's full council at Windsor Guildhall, councillors approved the 3.2-metre statue, which will be placed on the roundabout adjacent to Heatherwood Hospital, in London Road.

PICTURES: Aerial shots give unique view of Maidenhead Waterways

Striking drone footage has revealed just how far the Maidenhead Waterways restoration works have come.

Work first began on the project back in 2015 and a number of the sections have now been completed.

Rick Stein bringing pop-up cinema experience to Cliveden

World class food and film will be combined this summer when celebrity chef Rick Stein provides the menu for a pop-up cinema at Cliveden.

The Pop-Up Picture Company — the team behind Tom Kerridge's pop-up cinema experience which came to Marlow in December — is set to return with more gastronomic film nights in June.

PICTURES: Take a look at the revamped Smokey Joe's

Revellers are rejoicing after a key venue in the town’s nightlife scene re-opened.

Smokey Joe’s, now referred to as just 'Smokeys' in its branding, in Nicholsons Lane, has undergone a refurbishment and has been shut since the end of last year.