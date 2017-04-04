Royal Borough launches parking consultations for Maidenhead and Windsor

A series of parking consultations have been launched by the council, with most asking for residents’ views on adding new double yellow lines in Maidenhead, Windsor, Ascot, and other areas.

Proposals under consideration include adding double yellow lines to the bridge over Boulters Lock, in Lower Cookham Road, and adding double and single yellow lines to a branch of Braywick Road.

Some of the 14 consultations are set to conclude on Sunday, April 23, and others will finish on Sunday, April 30.

Visit https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200213/parking/664/parking_consultations/ to take part.