Taxi drivers to get penalty points for taking customers off-meter

The results of a consultation about giving taxi drivers penalty points for parking illegally were discussed at a Royal Borough licensing panel meeting on Tuesday.

The council received more than 150 responses from taxi drivers in the borough.

One, from Five Star Cars, spoke at the meeting to complain he felt Royal Borough drivers were being punished, when the council could do nothing to drivers licensed to other local authorities.

He also said companies such as Uber were making it difficult for Royal Borough taxi drivers, as they would park in the taxi bays.

Councillors agreed to trial the scheme for one year. It will see taxi drivers from private hire cars and Hackney Carriages given up to six points for waiting in a disabled bay or bus stop and three points for blocking a driveway, or waiting in any restricted space.

Taxi drivers caught taking customers off the meter will be given six penalty points.

If a driver gets 12 points in 12 months their licence will be discussed by the panel. The penalty points are considered spent after 12 months.

Chairman Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet) said they would only be punished when there is sufficient evidence.