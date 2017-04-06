45 term-time holiday fines dished out between September and December

The Royal Borough dished out 45 fines to parents for taking their children out of school for holidays during the first term of this school year.

A total of 51 fines have been issued from September to December, and 45 of these were due to holidays.

In 2015-2016 the borough issued 197 fines, of which 189 were for holidays, and in 2014-2015 194 fines were issued, of which 168 were holidays.

Figures are not yet available for the latest school term.

The data is relevant for all schools in the Royal Borough, including academies, and only the council can issue fines, not an individual school.

Earlier today the ban on parents taking their children out of school for family holidays during term time was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The justices upheld a fine for father Jon Platt for taking his daughter out of school in April 2015.

The penalty fine is £120 or £60 if paid within 21 days.