Launch event held for first Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

A fantastic opportunity’ for businesses to showcase themselves has been officially launched at an event in Maidenhead.

The first Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards will celebrate the best in businesses in the area.

It has been organised by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and there are 12 awards up for grabs, including Business of the Year, Best Entrepreneur and Fastest Growing Business.

Business people gathered at Fredrick’s Hotel in Shoppenhangers Road for the launch on Thursday.

They listened to speeches from Bill Hicks, head of stakeholder engagement at Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and Cllr Jack Rankin, the Royal Borough’s cabinet member for economic development.

Olu Odeniyi, the chamber of commerce’s president, said: “It was a great launch and I encourage businesses from all across the borough to enter.

“It is a chance for businesses to raise visibility and a way to reward their staff when they see the recognition they get.”

The awards are also backed by Prime Minister who encouraged businesses to put themselves forward.

She said: “The Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity for the businesses in our local area to showcase their stories, and to be recognised for their contribution to a thriving economy.

“We have some fantastic businesses across many different industries in Maidenhead, from small to medium sized enterprises through to large public and private companies or not for profit organisations.”

Entries should be made by the end of June.

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on September 15.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for details.