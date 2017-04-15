Council won't say how many CCTV cameras are out of action

The Royal Borough has refused to say how many of its CCTV cameras are out of action.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Advertiser asking about the number of devices either 'inactive or otherwise not in use' the council would not give an answer.

In its response, RBWM claimed the information could be an 'unacceptable security risk' and could be 'of interest to persons who may have intent to cause harm'.

Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams), cabinet member for environmental services, defended the decision.

"I think it would be wrong of me to go behind that," he said.

"There are going to be times when cameras break down or need maintenance.

"If you publish times when they are inactive then people may seek to take advantage of that.

"We are conducting a review of CCTV and looking to provide stable coverage in the Royal Borough."