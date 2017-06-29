Roads and schools on cabinet agenda

Funding worth £125,000 has been allocated for a proposed project to install traffic signals at the junction of Courthouse Road, St Marks Road and St Marks Crescent.

The recommendation forms part of the Royal Borough’s Highways and Transport Works Programme 2017-18, set to go before cabinet tonight (Thursday). It suggests £10,000 be spent on a feasibility study for the project, with a further £115,000 set aside for the works, which include ‘pedestrian facilities’, should they go ahead.

Councillors will discuss a number of recommendations including nearly half a million pounds in extra funding for highways and transport and additional funding for several schools. The borough has been allocated an extra £483,000 by the Department for Transport to invest in the planned maintenance of highways and improvements to transport infrastructure – taking the total amount to nearly £6m.

The budget includes funding for a number of specific work programmes related to safe routes to schools, cycle schemes and reducing air quality and congestion.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) said: “If you look at the condition of our roads you will see they are in good condition compared to others, but I will say I think we got off lightly because we didn’t have a harsh winter. So we can fix more of the network with our budget.”

A total of £125,000 has been set aside for local safety schemes that Cllr Bicknell hopes ‘will make pathways safer and encourage more people to walk to school’.

Also on the agenda is additional funding for a number of schools including a commitment to spend £480,000 on basic maintenance work at Bisham Primary School. Provided the school remains financially viable to deliver education the council will commit to spending the amount on the buildings up to March 2021.

It is expected that £400,000 will be recovered from the children’s services maintenance grant in the years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

A further £200,000 is requested for enabling costs to acquire the vacant possession of a site in Braywick Park which will be used for the new Forest Bridge School.

The costs will be covered by a premium from the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

Cabinet is set to meet at Riverside Primary School at 6.30pm.