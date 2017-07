Building bridges was the message of Cippenham Primary’s School’s year six play, which pupils performed this week.

Commuters from across the Cookhams have said their thanks yous and goodbyes to long-serving station master, Barry Haines.

Capes and dreamcoats were the outfits of choice as youngsters trod the boards for a series of end of school term productions.

Thousands of people enjoyed a family friendly day out at Khalsa Primary School’s annual Dharmic Mela on Saturday.

A fun day out with a rustic feel was enjoyed by families at Cookham Rise Primary School’s annual summer fair on Sunday.

‘Cracking’ rugby was played by teams from across the country at Slough RFC’s 13th annual Slough Sevens tournament at Tamblyn Fields on Saturday.

A ‘fantastic’ fair was held at Cippenham Infant School on Saturday in celebration of its 80th birthday and in memory of a well-loved former school governor.

Hundreds of people flocked to St Peter’s CE Primary School in Burnham on Saturday for its ‘amazing’ summer fair.