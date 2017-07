A major conservation exercise took place on the River Thames this week as part of the annual Royal Swan Upping ceremony.

Thousands of pints of beer were handed out at Rebellion Brewery in Marlow Bottom over the weekend.

Former Olympian and Comic Relief celebrity sports coach Greg Whyte gave runners their awards at the second annual Burford Bolt in Marlow on Saturday.

Slough’s iconic Horlicks factory is set to close as part of owner GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) changes to its UK manufacturing operation.

Virgin Holidays, which opened at Providence Place, Maidenhead, in 2012, shut its doors on Sunday.

A social club for adults with learning or physical disabilities in Chalvey held an exhibition to showcase the artwork of some of its members at its annual summer party on Thursday.

New engines that will help firefighters save lives have been delivered to stations across Berkshire.

Young footballers at St Edmund Campion School in Altwood got the chance to meet their past and present heroes from Maidenhead United FC when the players presented them with awards on Monday.

Music, dancing and a flag parade were part of three diversity days at Manor Green School in Cox Green.

Music and magic entertained families gathered on the lawn of Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park at a garden party on Sunday.

Thieves have targeted a primary school for the second time in nine months and stolen £4,000 worth of laptops used to help its pupils with their lessons.

Dave Tarpey got back on the goal trail for Maidenhead United, scoring four times as the Magpies continued their preparations for the new season with a 6-0 win at neighbouring Windsor.

Families came together for an annual summer fete which took over the church at St Mary's in White Waltham on Saturday.