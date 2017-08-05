'Outstanding' NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups to merge

The three NHS bodies which plan and commission health care services in East Berkshire are merging into a single group by the end of the year, it has been revealed.

The news emerged after the three Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) – Bracknell and Ascot; Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead; and Slough – were rated as ‘outstanding’ by NHS England, putting them in the top 10 per cent of the country.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) deputy chairman of cabinet and cabinet member for adult services and health at the Royal Borough, revealed the plans for the merger as he commended the three CCGs for their success.

The annual assessment by NHS England looks at 29 performance indicators, including leadership and financial management.

Cllr Coppinger said: “When the three CCGs were first set up it was clear, because of the population’s size, that they needed to work across a larger area.

“So they centralised some of the infrastructure and coordinated plans, which has been key to ensuring quality and standards.

“Now we can move on to the next stage, which will create a single CCG.

“It’s a logical step and will provide a stronger voice for the patients it works on behalf of.”

Dr Adrian Hayter, clinical chairman for Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead CCG, said: “This work started four years ago and has been a team effort between our member practices, a great shared executive team led by John Lisle and other members of the senior management team, as well as our partner CCGs, Bracknell and Ascot, and Slough.

“We know that, in order to be effective, we have to deliver good performance and outcomes for our residents, as well as keeping a good eye on our finances and ensuring we have top-class collaborative leadership.”

Slough’s clinical commissioning chair, Dr Jim O’Donnell, said: “There is still a great deal more to do and we cannot rest on our achievement.”

Dr William Tong, clinical chair for Bracknell and Ascot CCG, said: “It describes in part the value Bracknell and Ascot CCG has placed on developing and improving relationships and the way we work with our members and local stakeholders, as well as in our federation with Slough and Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead CCGs and the Frimley Health and Care Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, working towards an accountable care system.”