Report finds attainment gap improvements in Royal Borough

The attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers across the Royal Borough has fallen below the national average.

A report released on Thursday by the Education Policy Institute revealed that the most disadvantaged pupils in England have fallen further behind their peers, and are now on average more than two full years of learning behind non-disadvantaged pupils by the end of secondary school.

The report said: “Windsor and Maidenhead have been notably successful at improving outcomes for disadvantaged secondary school pupils over the past few years.

“Since 2012, the gap in these areas has closed by over six months, when compared to local authorities that had similar gaps.”

For early years pupils across the Royal Borough the gap starts at just under three months before widening to more than eight months in primary school and 16 months by the time pupils finish secondary school.

The gap nationally, at the end of secondary school, was still 19.3 months.

Cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park) said: “It’s about identifying individuals and sharing best practice.

“We are trying to focus more on working with our primary schools to close the gap much earlier.”