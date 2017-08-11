Knives surrendered to police as part of campaign to tackle knife crime

Knives have been handed in at police stations across the Thames Valley as part of an initiative aimed at tackling knife crime.

The force said between April 1 and March 31, knife crime increased by 32 per cent and possession offences rose by 27 per cent, in comparison to the same period last year.

Thames Valley Police placed 16 knife surrender bins at stations and 47 knives were handed in during the week-long campaign which began on July 17.

Items surrendered included bread knives, Stanley knives, carving knives and ornamental knives.

A bayonet with scabbard, believed to date back to the First World War, was handed in, as a well as a potato peeler.

Chief Inspector Helen Roberts said: “You are four times more likely to be a victim of knife crime if you carry a knife. People feel a sense of being invincible when they carry a knife, which is not the case, and they make risky decisions as a result putting themselves in dangerous situations."

Other initiatives have been carried out in the Thames Valley, including visits to schools and sending under-aged police cadets into shops to attempt to buy knives to test the retailers.

Chief Inspector Roberts said: “We are working hard to continue delivering a number of proactive and reactive activities to reduce knife crime in Thames Valley.

“I ask that members of the public who want to dispose of any unwanted knives, do so correctly. All metal knives can be taken to your local waste disposal site where there will be a skip for scrap metal.

“If you need to report a knife related crime to the Police, please call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency if there is an immediate danger to life.”