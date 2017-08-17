In pictures: A-level results day 2017

03:37PM, Thursday 17 August 2017
Throughout the morning our photographers visited schools across East Berkshire and South Bucks as students opened their A-level results.
See our photos in the slideshow above from pupils at Newlands Girls School, Desborough College, Cox Green School, Furze Platt Senior School, The Westgate School, Herschel Grammar School, The Windsor Boys' School and Windsor Girls' School.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
A tribute to John Spicer, who died in a traffic collision in Winkfield Road on Sunday, has been issued by his family this evening.