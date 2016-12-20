Queen to step down as patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

The Queen will be stepping down from her role as patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home at the end of the year, it has been announced.

A statement from Buckingham Palace issued today said the decision followed the example set by the Duke of Edinburgh, who resigned from a number of his patronages when he turned 90 back in 2011.

The Head of State is currently royal patron of more than 600 organisations and she will now hand over responsibility for bodies including the Rugby Football Union and the Lawn Tennis Association to other members of the Royal Family.

A spokesman for the palace said: “At the end of The Queen’s 90th birthday year, Her Majesty will step down as patron from a number of national organisations.

“Her Majesty will continue to serve as patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family.”

The Queen has been patron of Battersea since 1956 and visited the charity’s Old Windsor centre in 1986.

Battersea chief executive Claire Horton said: “The Royal Family has been closely connected with Battersea for well over a century, and we feel immensely honoured to have had The Queen’s patronage for so many years.

“As a life-long dog lover, and supporter of so many charities, The Queen has a very special place in the hearts of all our staff and volunteers, many of whom have been lucky enough to have met Her Majesty on one of her visits to our centres.”

Battersea will announce its new patron in 2017.