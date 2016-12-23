Battersea Old Windsor urges adopters to consider older cats

Older cats are getting ready to spend their first Christmas at Battersea Old Windsor.

But there is still time to give some golden oldies a home in time for the big day.

In the lead up to Christmas they tend to be overlooked in favour of younger cats and kittens.

Team leader at the animal rescue’s cattery Caroline Shilton said: “Kittens are undoubtedly cute, but older cats have so much going for them and taking one on can be extremely rewarding.

“Anyone thinking of adding a furry friend to their family should definitely consider giving a more ‘mature’ feline a home.

“Older cats are generally less demanding than youngsters and need less supervision, and they love a lap to curl up on with regular food and affection.”

Battersea’s oldest resident Teeny is 14-years-old and was brought in after her owner fell ill, she likes to snuggle and prefers the sofa to the great outdoors.

Bella has been to the cattery twice after both her homes turned out to be allergic. Staff are hoping it will be third time lucky for the nine-year-old sensitive black cat.

To find out more about all of Battersea Old Windsor’s golden oldies call 01784 494460 or visit battersea.org.uk. The centre in Priest Hill is open throughout the festive season, but closed for rehoming on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.