Neglected dogs taken in by Battersea over Christmas

Two stray dogs found wandering the streets had little to celebrate as they were brought in to Battersea Old Windsor to see in the New Year.

The two-year-old dogs, a Cocker Spaniel and Lurcher, were found in Woking and taken to the centre on December 23.

Staff at the Priest Hill pet rescue and re-homing charity named the animals Parsnip and Sprout.

The pair were found malnourished and covered in painful sores. Luckily they received treatment in time to save their lives but both now have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

A high calorie diet and medicated baths will be used to nurse the dogs back to health.

Centre manager Kaye Mughal said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that someone could treat dogs like this and then toss them out onto the street, especially just before Christmas.

“As Parsnip and Sprout were strays, we don’t know the full story behind this pair but they were found close by to one another, so we suspect they’ve come from the same place.

“We’re hoping we can turn things around for these courageous dogs.”

One in four dogs and one in three cats arriving at Battersea’s centres are strays and have often been badly neglected or suffered cruelty.

Kaye added: “Our centres are open 365 days a year to take in animals and we’re here to help any dog or cat that’s brought into us.

“So please, if you can no longer look after your pet, bring them into us - don’t leave them alone on the streets in the cold.”