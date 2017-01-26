Old Windsor Harvester targeted by thieves for second time

An Old Windsor restaurant is ‘reviewing’ security measures following two break-ins in a fortnight.

The Bells of Ouzeley Harvester in Straight Road was targeted by burglars in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday), just two weeks after a similar incident.

CCTV shows three people getting out of a dark car at 2.40am and walking to the restaurant’s front door carrying a sledgehammer. They smashed through the glass front doors and made for the till and the fruit machines.

By the time police arrived the thieves had driven off.

On Thursday, January 12, between midnight and 1.30am the restaurant’s owner was alerted by loud noises and the sounds of a burglar alarm.

Police quickly arrived to find a side window forced and damaged and the fruit machines had been attacked.

A spokeswoman for Mitchells & Butlers which runs Harvester restaurants said: “We are reviewing security measures.”

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.