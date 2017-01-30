Duchess of Cornwall to visit Old Windsor's Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to visit Battersea Dogs & Cats Home's Old Windsor centre on Wednesday.

It is her first visit to the centre in Priest Hill, and she will be welcomed by a dogs’ guard of honour before touring the medical facilities, kennels and cattery.

There will also be a dog agility display and a reception for staff, volunteers, ambassadors and supporters.

The Duchess, Camilla, has enjoyed a long relationship with the charity which has included opening its London cattery in 2010 and adopting two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, from it in 2011 and 2012.

It was recently announced the Queen would be stepping down as patron of Battersea, a role she had held since 1956, and which included a visit to the Old Windsor centre in 1986.

The charity has not yet announced who its new royal patron will be.