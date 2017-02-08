Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a canine kissing booth at Battersea

Puppy love will be in the air as Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in Old Windsor hosts a Valentine’s Day celebration with a canine twist on Saturday.

Animal lovers and their dogs are invited to the home in Priest Hill for a photo in the kissing booth, and guests can head to the kennels to hunt for their canine soulmate.

Photos in the booth, including a printed picture and card will cost £5, or you can take a photo on your phone in return for a small donation.

The kennels and cattery will be open as usual, with admission £2 for adults and £1 for children.

Battersea Old Windsor’s regional community fundraiser coordinator Janet Brewer said: “As well as the canine kissing booth, there will be a raffle with amazing prizes and a craft table where children can make their own special Valentine’s Day cards.

“Visitors will also be able to enjoy hot drinks and homemade cakes, and there will be delicious doggy treats for canine family members to enjoy.”

The day will run between 10.30am and 4pm.