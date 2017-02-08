Jewish leaders gather in Old Windsor for first European conference

Jewish leaders from around the world gathered in Old Windsor for a conference at the weekend.

More than 700 Russian-speaking Jews from across Europe attended the first ever Limmud FSU (former Soviet Union) European regional conference in the UK at the Beaumont Estate hotel.

The weekend-long event started on Friday and featured more than 100 lectures, workshops, presentations and discussions.

Limmud founder Chaim Chesler said: “This unprecedented continental gathering brought together major Jewish leaders and the Russian-speaking Jewish communities of Europe to celebrate the Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the formation of the modern state of Israel.

“Our first extra-territorial Limmud FSU was also our first nomadic conference, convening Russian-speaking Jews from across Europe in the continent’s informal capital.”

The event was hosted by Limmud FSU Europe in partnership with the Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) with the aim to develop a sense of Jewish identity among Russian-speaking Jews across the globe.