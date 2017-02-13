Puppy love in the air as Battersea hosts Valentine's Day event

Pooches puckered up for a kiss and a cuddle during a ‘Puppy Love’ Valentine’s Day celebration at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in Old Windsor.

The event, run by the BOW Wow Wags volunteer group, saw animal lovers given the chance to spend some quality time with some of the centre’s resident dogs.

A kissing booth was set up where visitors had their pictures taken with Prince the Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Kenny, a retired greyhound, also paid a visit.

A selection of doggy treats and cakes were on offer for those who had whipped up an appetite.

Sam Withers, group leader of BOW Wow Wags, said: “We wanted to raise as much money as we could for Battersea but an important part for us was trying to help some of these dogs find a forever home.

“Battersea do great work so we were delighted to be able to help out.”

The event took place on Saturday.