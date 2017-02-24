King's Court First School could lose nursery as numbers dwindle

Councillors agreed to put forward a proposal to change the age range of a school in Old Windsor last night (Thursday).

The governing body of King’s Court First School in Ashbrook Road has asked the borough to consider the future of the school’s nursery class due to a falling number of children using the service.

Presenting the report to cabinet at Windsor Guildhall, Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park ) cabinet member for children’s services said the school nursery had 52 pupils in 2009, and this year it had 27.

She said: “Some of the reason’s a reducing number of births in Old Windsor and the fact the school is a school and only operates in term time. Parents are looking for 52 weeks a year provision.

“Without the closure of the nursery the school will have a deficit of £48k, with it [the deficit] will be £28k, so there is still work for the school to be doing.”

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) who is also a finance governor at the school said: “It is with a heavy heart the school has asked for this to happen but should the situation improve they would be happy to look at it again.”

Cabinet approved the report. A proposal and representation period of four weeks will now follow.

Also discussed at the meeting was a report to increase the number of apprentices at the Royal Borough from 18 to 33. Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), cabinet member for economic development and property, presented the report which stated the borough had the lowest participation rate in apprenticeships across Berkshire. It was approved by cabinet.

Cabinet approved a new service model, which will see Alison Alexander appointed as a permanent managing director/head of paid service, and there will be two executive directors.

A report on the school’s admission policy was agreed which will see the policy change, so parents who move into an area midway through the school year will not be disadvantaged.

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Cookham), cabinet member for finance, provided a financial update.