King's Court First School hosts annual Spring Fair

Hundreds of people flocked to King’s Court First School on Saturday for its annual Spring Fair.

The day featured various attractions including a circus school, a pampering corner, a tombola, cafe, a crockery smashing stand, an Indian kitchen, a carousel and much more.

About 60 parents volunteered, taking it in turns to man the stands at the school in Old Windsor’s Ashbrook Road.

The circus school, led by Peco the Clown, taught youngsters how to juggle, spin plates and tight rope walk on the floor.

Some of the pupils got Brownie badges for taking part.

A crew from Slough Fire Station parked a fire engine outside the school and chatted to youngsters and their families.

The annual event is organised by PTA member Elaine Wright.

She said: "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year.

"The fundraising that we do pays for all the extras like playground equipment and school trips.

"It's a nice social because all the parents and children come along."

The final total raised has yet to be confirmed.