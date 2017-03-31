Fundraising campaign launched to give terminally ill mother more time

A terminally ill mother is hoping a fundraising campaign will give her more time to spend with her young family.

Sharlene Dillet, 34, of Albert Street, Old Windsor was diagnosed with liver cancer in November last year.

She was told by doctors she would live for three months without treatment or one year with.

The devastating news came less than a year after she married husband Wayne and the couple lost daughter Frankie in the womb.

They will celebrate their first anniversary on Saturday, April 8 and Wayne, who works in recruitment, said: “Sharlene and myself should have had an incredible first year of marriage welcoming our new baby.

“Instead we had to lay to rest baby Frankie and find a way to break the news to Sharlene’s two young daughters that mummy had cancer.

“An inconceivable task for us but we found the courage to face despite our own heartache.”

Sharlene’s daughters Georgia and Elise are two and 10 years old respectively.

The family moved to Old Windsor from Ashford at the beginning of this year to be closer to Sharlene’s mum Sandra Brown.

Sharlene, who used to work as a mobile hairdresser, has now finished her first cycle of chemotherapy at St Luke’s Cancer Centre in Guildford.

The family is looking into alternative treatment privately and a fundraising page has been set up aiming to raise £50,000 to go towards her treatment.

Sharlene said: “I’ve got a young family and I really want to see them grow up. They should not have to be without their mummy.”

The page was set up by her friend Anna Masters and has already raised about £30,000.

On the page Anna describes her friend as ‘lighting up a room with her presence’.

She said: “Sharlene’s courage and bravery touches the hearts of many. Her endless positivity is truly humbling and an inspiration to others, especially those who are facing similar uncertainty.

“Where others would be completely overwhelmed with despair, Sharlene manages to find humour, even in the most challenging moments.”

Sharlene added donations will mean she ‘can spend as much time with my girls, my family and friends’ as possible.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anna-masters-2 to donate.