Toby Carvery donates hundreds of Easter eggs to Alexander Devine charity

An Old Windsor restaurant has helped make Easter a little sweeter by donating 241 Easter eggs to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Staff at Toby Carvery, in Straight Road, asked its customers to donate the chocolate treats between March 6 and April 7.

The eggs were handed over to the charity on Tuesday.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director at Toby Carvery, said: “It was great to see the community and the team at Toby Carvery Windsor come together to support the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

“We’re delighted to donate so many eggs to this great cause.”

The charity’s £6.8 million hospice, the first of its kind for sick children in Berkshire, is expected to open in the summer.

