Top dogs on show at Battersea's Family Fun Day

A ‘real basket case’ canine who has transformed into a therapy dog in training won top prize at a dog show with a difference on Saturday.
Pooches were judged on the power of their stories, rather than their looks, at Old Windsor’s Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s annual Family Fun Day.
Two-year-old Luna the Lurcher scooped ‘Best Battersea Dog’. Luna arrived at Battersea Old Windsor in November 2016, with staff describing her as ‘under-socialised and stressed’ which led to boisterous behaviour.
She was adopted by Vicky Burr, who trained her for months and changed Luna’s behaviour from a ‘force of destruction’ to a potential Pets as Therapy dog, helping children gain confidence in reading out loud.
Vicky said: “She was a real basket case when we got her, but she’s really turned around. It was really hard work, but we persevered with her. She’s come so far and I’m so proud of her.”
Frank, a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who won the Golden Oldie category, became one of the first pets in England to work to help people overcome cynophobia – a fear of dogs.
Countdown’s Susie Dent was among the judges on the day, with guests also getting to meet all the dogs currently staying at the centre who are hoping to find a new home.
A full list of winners from the day:
Best Battersea Dog – won by Lurcher Luna, owned Vicky Burr
Golden Oldie – won by Staffordshire Bull Terrier Frank, owned by Rachel Mailley
Obedience Elimination – won by Labrador Nancy, owned by Darren Phillips and Jessica Taylor
Dog The Judges Would Like To Take Home – won by Spaniel Spout, owned by Lexi Millroy
Loveliest Lady – won by Saluki Skye, owned by Jenny Guesdon
Most Fabulous Fella – won by Bulldog Pointer cross Reggie, owned by Melody Johnson
Dog With The Waggiest Tail – won by Staffordshire Bull Terrier Syrup, owned by Nina Hallam
