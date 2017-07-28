Police issue warning over spate of Royal Borough burglaries

A warning over a spate of linked burglaries targeting vehicles in the Royal Borough has been issued by police.

It urged residents to make sure their homes are secure and be vigilant.

A total of six properties were targeted in Sunningdale, Old Windsor, Wraysbury and Ascot, where burglars gained entry and stole car keys.

The break-ins happened between 9am – 5pm on Wednesday.

The thieves took a white Audi Quattro and a red Audi estate from a property on Devenish Road in Sunningdale.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.