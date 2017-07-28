Breast prosthesis donations needed to help cancer sufferers in Zimbabwe

An appeal has been made for people to donate ‘fake breasts’ for Zimbabwean women trying to cope with the aftermath of cancer treatment.

Abi Parker, of Straight Road, Old Windsor, wants to take a collection of breast prostheses to the African country to help breast cancer sufferers who have had a mastectomy.

Prostheses are commonly made out of silicone gel and can be slipped inside a specially designed bra to imitate breasts.

Abi, who also has a home in the capital Harare, says Zimbabwean women battling the disease have had little help from the government.

The 53-year-old said: “I just feel that it’s such a traumatic experience and it’s compounded by the fact that you can’t get a fake boob and you can only do it if you’ve got lots of money and can afford to go to South Africa.”

Donations of mastectomy bras are also being accepted.

Abi, who also lost her mum Joyce to cancer two years ago, plans to deliver the donations to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe when she returns there in September.

Donations should be sent to 99 Straight Road, Old Windsor SL4 2SE.