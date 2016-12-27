Express review of the year: March

As we say goodbye to 2016, the Express brings you a look back at the past year.
Each day for 12 days, we will review a different month of the year and look back at some of the images, stories and events which made up 2016.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
An incident during which a man offered a woman a lift home before trying to grab her is being treated as attempted kidnap by police.
A lack of trust in the leadership was among the top reasons for staff members leaving the Royal Borough council, its Employment Panel heard on Tuesday.