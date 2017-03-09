Mars factory staff take on Maltesers Triathlon for Comic Relief

Chocolatiers took a break from crafting their latest batch of treats to take part in a Maltesers Triathlon for Comic Relief.

Staff at the Mars factory, in Slough's Dundee Road, jumped on exercise bikes and indoor rowing machines before enjoying a light-hearted obstacle course.

Teams battled against each other as they played hopscotch and tried to throw their Maltesers through a hoop.

The event, which took place on Thursday, March 3, formed part of the company’s attempts to raise £1 million to help fund Comic Relief projects in the UK and Africa.

Fabio Alings, Maltesers brand director, said: “Our associates in Slough are fundraising right up until Red Nose Day 2017 and our Teasers Triathlon is just one of the fun activities we are running to hit our £1 million target.”

Bakers are also being encouraged to upload pictures of any Red Nose Day cakes featuring Maltesers to social media using the hashtag #bakeamillion.

Maltesers will donate £5 to Comic Relief for each entry.

Staff from the Slough factory will also be holding a 12-hour bake sale on Thursday, March 16.

Red Nose Day is taking place on Friday, March 24.