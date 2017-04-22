Meet the runners taking on the London Marathon this weekend

ASCOT & COLNBROOK: A family is running this year’s London Marathon as a team.

Winston Matthews, 51, will run with his daughters Ruth, 19 and Molly, 21, to raise money for St John Ambulance.

Full-time nanny Molly said: “Running the London Marathon has always been on my bucket list but I was never very serious about committing to the training and actually getting a place.

“After the 2016 race which my dad completed, he made a bet that I could never do it.”

After being accepted into the race Molly lost three stone and can now run a half marathon in just over two hours.

Law student Ruth, who lives with her sister, said: “I wanted to run at least one marathon in my lifetime and as dad and Molly are doing it, now seemed like the best time.

“I’m very competitive and couldn’t bear the idea of Molly doing a marathon without or before me.”

Winston, from Bridge Street, Colnbrook, added: “We are training really hard in all conditions and are doing all of this in our endeavour to raise as much money for St John Ambulance.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamMatthews3 to donate.

SLOUGH: A Star Wars fan will run the London Marathon dressed as a Stormtrooper to warm up for a 40-mile slog through Pinewood Studios and Black Park.

Jez Allinson hopes to complete his 40-mile feat in 10 hours on May 4, known as Star Wars Day.

The 41-year-old Royal Air Force officer from Benson in Oxfordshire has run a number of half marathons in the UK and US this year in his galactic get-up.

He is raising money for Make a Wish Foundation from all of his running challenges and hopes to raise a total of £10,000.

The father-of-two also ran last year’s London Marathon dressed as a Stormtrooper.

He told the Express: “In order for me to feel like I can justify asking people for money I needed to up the stakes.

“I knew running in a Stormtrooper outfit would be quite the challenge.”

He says his wife and 11-year-old twins are very supportive.

“They all take it in turns to help dress me,” he said. “Very much like a medieval knight, I have to be squired.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rogueone to donate.

FARNHAM COMMON: A mother-of-five from Christmas Lane is hoping to raise a total of £10,000 for the Epilepsy Society when she takes on the London Marathon.

Nikki Dhillon, who works at a newsagents at Slough bus station, has raised about £8,500 so far.

Nikki was inspired to fundraise for the Epilepsy Society by her eight-year-old niece Jaiya Dyal and seven-year-old nephew Ajay Dyal, both of whom suffer from epilepsy.

She only started running last year when she ran a half-marathon in honour of her uncle who died from cancer.

She said: “I didn’t want the marathon training to affect my normal life.

“To get in my training I’ve been going out at 3am or 4am for runs.”

She has often run about 16 miles before starting work.

Having run 20-mile and 10k races as part of her preparation, the shopkeeper is feeling prepared for Sunday.

She said: “It’s been a good experience. I haven’t done something like this before.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nikki-Dhillon1 to donate.

BURNHAM: A 53-year-old from the village is running the marathon in memory of her father who passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Nadia Ferriday will be raising money for the British Lung Foundation.

She said her father started smoking at the age of six and was diagnosed in his 60s. She watched as he faced serious breathing difficulties in his final years, needing oxygen and lots of help.

She says: “When I look in the mirror now, I can see him in myself.

“We had such a strong connection.”

She continued: “I dedicate each mile to someone or something that I love during marathons but I always keep the last mile for my dad.”

Anyone who would like to support Nadia can visit her fundraising webpage at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NadiaFerriday.