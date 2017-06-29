Wexham and Heatherwood hospitals generate £1.2m in parking charges in one year

Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals have generated more than £1million in parking charges for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust over the last financial year, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

In total the two sites made £1,286,733 from April 2016 to March this year.

A spokesman for the trust explained that as the trust runs all its own car parking none of the income goes to a third party and that a large part of the money goes back into paying for the upkeep of the car parks, 24-hour in-house security and investments in additional car parking space.

He added: "There used to be a private company running car parking at Wexham Park and Heatherwood but when the trust took over nearly three years ago it was our intention to bring this back in house when the contract expired, as it has always been at Frimley Park.

"Any surplus after this is re-invested in patient services.

"We regularly review our car parking charges to ensure they are in line or below the rates of other local hospitals.

"We understand charging to park at hospitals is a controversial subject.

"But we believe on balance most people would rather we did this than have to use NHS funds to provide parking and associated security round the clock."

The trust also generated £1,393,000 at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.