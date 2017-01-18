Charters School expansion plans up for discussion

Plans for school expansion will be up for discussion at a public meeting on Tuesday.

Charters School in Sunningdale is planning to expand by introducing an additional form group in its intake year from September 2017.

To accommodate this, the school will need more classrooms, laboratories and dining space.

Charters has been putting together proposals for an expansion of the school and will discuss them at the meeting next week.

Vice chair of governors Spike Humphrey said: “We have been working closely with RBWM on these plans and would now like to give our parents and local community the opportunity to hear about the project and to see the proposed plans and elevations.”

During the evening representatives from the school, governing body and project team will be on hand to discuss the expansion plans.

The meeting will take place at the school’s Durning Room from 7-9pm.