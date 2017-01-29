Charters School takes a step closer to expansion

A much-needed extension of Charters School is one step closer to becoming a reality.
On Tuesday it hosted a public consultation to display proposals for expansion. The school, in Charters Road, is hoping to build two new science laboratories and 11 new classrooms to replace an ageing maths facility.
There are currently about 1,650 pupils at the school and from September 30 extra children will join year seven.
With Royal Borough funding of about £4.5m, the school is hoping to start work in September, providing planning permission is granted.
Co-headteacher Richard Pilgrim, who has been at the school for 33 years, said for more than 20 years maths lessons have been held in temporary classrooms.
“I am very grateful to the Royal Borough for seeing the situation from our perspective,” he said.
“There is a huge demand for places and we do feel very strongly that we are a community school and we want to be able to offer them a place.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
Social media has hailed a Coldstream Guard who gave a young boy who attended Windsor Castle wearing full soldier uniform a birthday to remember.