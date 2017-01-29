Charters School takes a step closer to expansion

A much-needed extension of Charters School is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Tuesday it hosted a public consultation to display proposals for expansion. The school, in Charters Road, is hoping to build two new science laboratories and 11 new classrooms to replace an ageing maths facility.

There are currently about 1,650 pupils at the school and from September 30 extra children will join year seven.

With Royal Borough funding of about £4.5m, the school is hoping to start work in September, providing planning permission is granted.

Co-headteacher Richard Pilgrim, who has been at the school for 33 years, said for more than 20 years maths lessons have been held in temporary classrooms.

“I am very grateful to the Royal Borough for seeing the situation from our perspective,” he said.

“There is a huge demand for places and we do feel very strongly that we are a community school and we want to be able to offer them a place.”