Samba sounds at Charters as pupils take part in music workshop

Reporter:

Jennifer Barnard

Spirits ran high at a lively samba workshop at Charters School in Sunningdale.

Year nine students welcomed Raul d’Oliveira on Wednesday for a fast paced two-day workshop where they learnt more about the Brazilian genre.

The students used traditional samba instruments such as the surdo, a Brazilian drum, and ago-go, double bells.

Music teacher Mike McKenna said: “It’s very lively music and the pupils could really get involved.

"They had a great time and took a lot away from the sessions.”

Raul from Inspire Works in Windsor said the pupils were 'eager to engage' in the Samba culture.

He added: “It did really feel like carnival time at Charters.”

