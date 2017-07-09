Charters chemistry champs complete Cambridge challenge

A challenge beyond the syllabus was taken on by pupils at Charters School.

Year 10 students took part in the Cambridge Chemistry Challenge, which is designed to challenge year 12 pupils, and the chemistry whizzes were awarded their certificates for completing the challenge on Monday.

Julie Goodley, head of chemistry, said: “These students have worked in their own time and after school to learn the A-level specification to enable them to take part in this competition.

“It is a remarkable achievement that they are able to compete at this level and it demonstrates their resilience and diligence.”

One pupil, Edward Rivers, achieved a silver certificate meaning he is in the top 10 per cent nationally.

“This accomplishment, extraordinary in its own right, is even more impressive when taking into account that Edward is only in year 10,” added Mrs Goodley.