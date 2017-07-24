Agreement reached with Charters School over new £11m leisure centre

The Royal Borough has signed an agreement with Charters School for a new leisure centre to be built near the school in Sunningdale.

The proposed council facility would include a six-lane 25m swimming pool, sports hall, a health suite, a 50 station gym, a dance studio and changing facilities.

Last week the Express reported discussions were underway to invest £11m in a new leisure centre at Charters School which would be open for the whole community.

On Tuesday, July 18, the council signed a memorandum of understanding with Charters School Community Recreational Trust to progress the project to the next stage.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide the whole community with a centre they can enjoy.

“The new Sunningdale Leisure Centre will provide a wide range of facilities to help people keep active and try out a whole host of new activities.

The existing leisure centre at the school would remain open throughout construction and after work is completed it would ‘complement’ the facilities in the new centre.

The proposals include increased parking on site and extended parking opposite the school in Charters Road.

Richard Pilgrim, co-headteacher of Charters School, said: “Charters School and the entire community will benefit hugely from this decision.

“We would like to thank our local councillors who, with the school, have been campaigning for this facility to be provided on our site for many years. It’s excellent news.”