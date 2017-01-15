Series of interfaith talks to be held in Maidenhead, Taplow and Dedworth

A series of interfaith dialogue events are to be held over the coming months.

Organised by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, they will cover topics such as the meaning of life and happiness.

The first will be held on Tuesday at the SGI-UK Buddhist centre, in Taplow Court, Taplow, from 7pm and will ask ‘how much control do we have over our lives?’

Other events include:

Tuesday, January 31, ‘what qualities do we most admire in others and why?’ at Maidenhead Gurdwara, in Rutland Road.

Tuesday, February 14, ‘what advice would we give to our younger self?’ at St Mark’s Catholic Church, in Dedworth Road, Dedworth.

Tuesday, February 28, ‘how can we become happy?’ at Maidenhead Synagogue, in Ray Park Road.

Tuesday, March 14, ‘what makes life meaningful?’ at Maidenhead Mosque, in Holmanleaze.

Entry for all talks is free.

Visit www.wamcf.org to find out more.