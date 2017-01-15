Series of interfaith talks to be held in Maidenhead, Taplow and Dedworth

The first talk will take place at the SGI-UK Buddhist centre in Taplow Court
A series of interfaith dialogue events are to be held over the coming months.
Organised by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, they will cover topics such as the meaning of life and happiness.
The first will be held on Tuesday at the SGI-UK Buddhist centre, in Taplow Court, Taplow, from 7pm and will ask ‘how much control do we have over our lives?’
Other events include:
Entry for all talks is free.
Visit www.wamcf.org to find out more.
