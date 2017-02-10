What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (February 10-12)

FRIDAY:

MAIDENHEAD: The Craufurd Arms pub will be hosting an event today (Friday) to celebrate the launch of its share offer.

The Craufurd Arms Society Ltd (CASL) was set up last year by residents and regulars to take the Craufurd Arms, on Gringer Hill, into community ownership.

The pub was listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) last year.

When the pub was put on the market by its owners the group registered a Right to Bid which gave it a six-month moratorium.

During this time it has organised itself into a Community Benefit Society and is raising enough money to buy the freehold.

CASL has 125 potential investors pledging more than £110,000, so it is now ready to launch its share offer with an event in the pub from noon-11pm.

Members of the management committee will be on hand to show people how to buy shares on the Crowdfunder website.

The event is open to members of the public too.

SATURDAY:

HARE HATCH: A raft of activities will be available to entertain children and their families at a garden centre next week.

London Road-based Hare Hatch Sheeplands will provide sessions on how to grow plants, bird box painting and a visit from Quirks’ Animal Roadshow, which gives visitors the chance to see a variety of creatures.

The programme of events will begin on Saturday and take place on various days throughout half-term.

Call 01189 401600 for details.

OLD WINDSOR: Puppy love will be in the air as Battersea Dogs & Cats Home hosts a Valentine’s Day celebration with a canine twist tomorrow (Saturday).

Animal lovers and their dogs are invited to the home in Old Windsor’s Priest Hill for a photo in the kissing booth, and guests can head to the kennels to hunt for their canine soulmate.

Photos in the booth, including a printed picture and card will cost £5, or you can take a photo on your phone in return for a small donation.

The kennels and cattery will be open as usual, with all money going towards caring for the hundreds of animals which come through the home’s doors each year.

There will also be a raffle, craft table for children to make cards, hot drinks, homemade cakes and doggy treats.

The day will run between 10.30am and 4pm.

SLOUGH: Balloonatic Becky will show Slough’s youngsters how much they can learn about balloons in her Bonkers Balloon Science Show at The Curve at 2pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The interactive show at the William Street centre will see the international balloon artist perform and explain a number of experiments.

Tickets are £8 adults, £6 under-16s, families £24.

Visit www.thecurveslough.com to book.

WINDSOR: Meet conservation experts at Windsor Castle tomorrow.

Experts from across the royal household will be on hand throughout the State Apartments and St George's Chapel to share their work with visitors in the castle's first conservation open day.

Through film footage, live gilding demonstrations and special displays of items from the Royal Collection, visitors will gain an insight into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into conserving and maintaining the interiors and works of art at Windsor Castle.

Conservators will show off a range of highly skilled techniques, from digital technologies to practices that have remained unchanged for centuries.

In the Grand Reception Room, visitors can watch gilding conservators apply delicate gold leaf used to gild tables, chairs and picture frames.

While in the Waterloo Chamber, visitors will discover how ceramics experts repaired a porcelain vase broken into 34 pieces by a housemaid more than 100 years ago.

It will run from 10.30am-3pm. Entry is free with an Advantage Card.

WINDSOR: Tradition: Harmony and Colour, an exhibition by Mahrukh Bashir and Lucy Temple, will be held at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park for free. Both artists are alumni of The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts in London.

The exhibition opens from 10am-noon tomorrow (Saturday) and February 25 and features artwork inspired by the traditional techniques and patterns of Islamic art.

Private viewings and further information can be requested from Emma Albery on 01784 497790 or at ealbery@cumberlandlodge.ac.uk

WRAYSBURY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day in grand style at Wraysbury Village Hall.

A dance tomorrow (Saturday) will start at 6.30pm organised by the Magna Carta Winemakers.

There will be live music and a three-course meal plus wine with tickets costing £30.

Contact Sheila on 01753 841132 for tickets and more details.

SUNDAY:

MAIDENHEAD: SportsAble will be running a free ‘have a go’ swimming session on Sunday.

The session is for all swimmers with a physical or sensory disability and will provide one-on-one help from instructors and volunteers for the hour-long session.

The aim of the session is to help people of all ages and levels of ability gain confidence, strength and stability in water.

The workshop will also allow swimmers to meet new people.

The session will take place at Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze from 5-6pm.

Call 01628627690 or email events@sportsable.co.uk to book your place.

SLOUGH: A free 90-minute yoga session will be held at the Slough Hindu Temple in Keel Drive on Sunday.

The class, run by international yoga organisation Isha, is one of many free sessions it will be running across the UK and Europe to promote the practice.

The workshop is open to anyone aged seven or older and does not require any fitness level or previous experience in yoga.

There will be time to ask instructors questions at the end of the class.

For details, call 07720 318350 or email offering.europe@ishafoundation.org or visit the website www.isha.sadhguru.org/ishafreeofferinguk for details.