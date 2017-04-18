In pictures: Walton & Hersham v Windsor FC

Walton & Hersham 1, Windsor 2
Windsor’s fine recent form against sides from the top of the Combined Counties Premier Division continued on Saturday as Barry Dunbar netted a late winner in a 2-1 win at third placed Walton & Hersham.
