Police hunting two men following late-night attack in Windsor

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man was hospitalised following an attack in Windsor.

The attack, which took place in Thames Street, close to the junction with Cloisters, at about 2.30am on Sunday, December 11, saw the victim set upon by two unknown men who hit him in the head.

The man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police say they want to speak to two men, with one described as white, with medium build and short hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a lined hood, a white shirt and dark coloured trousers.

The second man is white, of medium build and was wearing a dark blazer-style jacket with light coloured trousers.

Investigating officer Det Con Thomas Parker of Maidenhead Force CID said: “This incident has left the victim with head injuries which required hospital treatment.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101.”

Call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.