Burnham baby group stuns shoppers with flash mob in Windsor

David Lee

A flash mob of mums and their babies danced to a medley of Christmas tunes in Windsor on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Sling Swing South Bucks and Berks group which gives mums the chance to dance with their babies strapped to them in specially adapted slings.

The group, which also caters for pregnant women, meets every Wednesday during term time at Burnham Park Hall.

More than 15 of its members turned out for the flash mob, which took place in King Edward Court, and danced along to festive songs including All I Want For Christmas Is You and Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.

Burnham resident Jenny Reece, 31, who runs the group, said: “What we’re trying to do is give mums that opportunity to do a bit more for themselves and do some gentle exercise.

“A lot of our mums say its been a real lifeline for them. I like to call it a little Swing Sling family.”

Visit the Sling Swing South Bucks and Berks Facebook page for details.

