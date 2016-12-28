Boxing Day Morris dancing display in Datchet

More than 200 people flocked to Datchet Green to watch the Datchet Border Morris' traditional Boxing Day dance display.

The society of 19 members danced for an hour dressed in border Morris attire led by its squire Brad Seel.

The retired police officer told the Express: "It went very well. We had three new people that joined this year, they helped us greatly, they were brilliant."

Donations made by members of the public at this year's dance will be donated to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service.

As a reference to the club's history, some of the dancers opted for red and black face paint instead of the usual all black. This is because in 1961 when the society was formed, Datchet was part of the Buckinghamshire, which flies red and black as its colours.

Brad, who took up Morris dancing 18 years ago, said the annual display is as popular as ever.

The 60-year-old from Staines added: "It's very appreciated by the local community.

"We do it to entertain people and to keep alive an old tradition."

Datchet Border Morris holds a monthly folk music session for people who are looking to discover the genre.

Participants can learn more about the music and practice singing and instrument playing.

The next session is on January 21 in the Datchet WI Hall in the Green from 5pm to 7pm.

Visit www.datchetmorris.org.uk for more information.