Council to crackdown on overcharging taxis in Windsor and Maidenhead

The council will be cracking down on taxis which take customers off the meter and overcharge in the Royal Borough.

The subject was brought up at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell, cabinet member for highways and transport, said the council would be carrying out spot-checks on taxis during the Christmas period to ensure they were charging people the right amount.

If you are overcharged by a taxi, report it at licensing@rbwm.gov.uk.