Councillor criticised for saying planning officers are 'not paid to think'

A councillor who said Royal Borough planning officers are ‘not paid to think’ during a meeting of the Windsor Rural Development Control Panel claims he did not mean to criticise them.

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet) made the remarks as he spoke in favour of a planning application for two new semi-detached houses in Albany Road, Old Windsor.

Planning officers recommended councillors on the panel refuse the proposals as they felt the development would prevent the flow of flood water and reduce the capacity of the flood plain to store water in the event of heavy rain.

Cllr Grey told the panel: “It’s so easy to look at a policy and tick the boxes but sometimes you have to think outside the box.

“I don’t blame them [planning officers] because they’re not paid to think.

“That’s why we have these meetings, so we can throw some common sense into the rational reasoning.”

He also made reference to figures from the Environment Agency that said Albany Road had not flooded in 150 years.

Cllr Lynne Jones, (Old Windsor Residents’ Association) hit back at her counterpart’s comments.

She said: “Residents have come to me saying they were appalled a councillor would speak to officers in that way.

“You can challenge an officer’s recommendations and ask for evidence but you don’t challenge them on a personal level.”

But Cllr Grey told the Express he was not condemning the officers and was venting his frustration at the panel’s lack of common sense.

He said: “I didn’t mean that they were dopey or dozy and I wasn’t condemning the officers as they’re just doing their job.

“I just felt the site was crying out for infilling and the councillors should’ve shown a bit more common sense.”

The panel eventually decided to defer a decision on the development so they could carry out a site visit.

The meeting took place at Wraysbury Primary School in Welley Road on Wednesday, December 14.