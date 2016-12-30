Application to turn Windsor nightclub into a 'sexual entertainment venue'

A popular nightclub in Windsor could be turned into a ‘sexual entertainment venue’ following an application to the Royal Borough.

Annmarie Harris wants to transform clubbing hotspot Studio 15, in Goswell Hill, into a seven-days-a-week venue which would be open from 5pm to 5am.

Studio 15 currently claims to regularly host ‘global celebrities and professional sportsmen’ and charges up to £1,000 for VIP tables.

Cllr Wesley Richards (Con, Castle Without) said: “I believe that a nil requirement of sexual entertainment venues should be policy in the Royal Borough and one is already too many.

“A second venue is absolutely unnecessary given the nature of the town.”

Windsor is already home to Pink Gentleman's Club in Oxford Road East.

A council spokesman said the application will be heard by its licensing panel on February 7. Anyone who wants to give feedback on the plans should write to the Team Leader, Licensing, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF by Friday, January 13.