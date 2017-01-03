In pictures: Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow Race

Thousands of pounds have been raised for charity at the 21st Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow Race.

The annual event was held yesterday (Monday) and saw more than 20 teams careering round the streets of the village, pushing one participant in a wheelbarrow.

They must also stop at several ‘fuelling stations’ along the way, where each runner must drink half a pint of beer –although this can be substituted for water or a soft drink.

Run by the Rotary Club of Ascot, the race, which was watched by hundreds of spectators lining the route, looks set to donate about £7,000 to the Ascot District Day Centre in Bagshot Road, with any extra funds split between several other charities and good causes.

The event’s team organiser, Robin Pickup, said it would be unfair to single out a particular team for praise, but that he had been impressed with the costumes of the Red Barrows Display Team.

He added: “I’m always amazed by the support we get and the amount of effort the village goes to, as well as the effort put in by the different teams.

“It’s a great, fun day out for people and a real community event.

“And most importantly, it raises a lot of money for some really worthwhile causes like the Ascot District Day Centre, which provides such excellent services for people.”

The Badly Dressed Men, the Sunningdale Scouts Hikers and the Scarlet Ladies topped the league table in first, second and third, as well as being named fastest men's team, mixed team and women's team respectively.