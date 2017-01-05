Water added to Europe's largest inflatable slide as Gung Ho! returns

Thrillseekers will be given the chance to take on Europe’s tallest inflatable slide when Gung-Ho! returns to Windsor in April.

Up to 5,000 runners will tackle the inflatable obstacle course at Windsor Racecourse, which features ten inflatables filled with enough air to pump more than one million footballs.

Organisers have decided to add water to the course’s towering, five-storey slide which means people could hit speeds of up to 40mph when they slide down it.

The course’s creator, CBeebies presenter Alex Winters, said: “We will return bigger and better than ever and can’t wait to see people of all ages going Gung Ho! on the world’s biggest obstacle course.”

This year’s race, which is taking place on Saturday, April 22, will feature classic obstacles including a giant ball pit, a climbing wall and a labyrinth.

Runners will also have to brave a four metre vertical drop on the new ‘jump’ obstacle.

Gung-Ho! has once again named BBC Children in Need as the race’s national charity partner, which is offering discounted tickets if people run as part of Team Pudsey.

Tickets cost £31 if they are booked before Monday, January 30. Visit www.begung-ho.co.uk for details.